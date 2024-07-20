Which is the top variant of Shema Eagle? The top variant of Shema Eagle is the CEDE 7.

What are the key specifications of the Shema Eagle? The Shema Eagle is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 80-160 km, it has a charging time of 6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.2-1.68 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Shema Eagle have, and what is the price range? The Shema Eagle offers 4 variants. The lowest variant, Plus is priced at Rs. 64,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, CEDE 7 is priced at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Shema Eagle? The Shema Eagle is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.2-1.68 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 80-160 km on a single charge.