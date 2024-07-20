|Battery Capacity
|1.2-1.68 kWh
|Max Speed
|25-50 kmph
|Range
|80-160 km
|Charging time
|6 Hrs.
Shema Eagle price starts at ₹ 64,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.17 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Shema Eagle comes in 4 variants. Shema Eagle's top variant is CEDE 7.
₹64,999*
50 Kmph
80 Km
₹71,000*
25 Kmph
65 Km
₹82,215*
25 Kmph
160 Km
₹1.17 Lakhs*
50 Kmph
100 Km
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Model Name
Shema Eagle
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Okinawa Lite
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Amo Mobility Inspirer
|Merico Electric Merico Evanka
|Prevail Electric Wolfury
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹64,999 - 1.17 Lakhs
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
₹83,999
₹63,990
₹78,999
₹47,149 - 77,999
₹62,505
₹89,999
|Battery Capacity
1.2-1.68 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
26 Ah
3 kWh
1.25 kWh
2.5 KWh
34 Ah
60 V
38.25 Ah
|Range
80-160 km
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
90.0 Km
60 Km
90-120 km/charge
80-90 km
60-80 Km
110 Km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
No
No
-
Yes
-
-
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
