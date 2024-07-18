HT Auto
Shema Eagle Left View
1/7
Shema Eagle Rear Tyre View
2/7
Shema Eagle Seat View
3/7
Shema Eagle Suspension View
4/7
Shema Eagle Brand Name View
5/7
Shema Eagle Footspace View
View all Images
6/7

Shema Eagle Specifications

Shema Eagle starting price is Rs. 64,999 in India. Shema Eagle is available in 4 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
64,999 - 1.17 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Shema Eagle Specs

Shema Eagle comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Eagle starts at Rs. 64,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Shema Eagle sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market.

Shema Eagle Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
CEDE 7
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1800 mm
Height
1140 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
100 km
Max Speed
50 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Start Buttion
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Fuel Type
Electric
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
10 Degree
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
1.53 kwh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Shema Eagle Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Specs
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nyx Specs
UPCOMING
Lectrix ECity Zip

Lectrix ECity Zip

80,000 - 90,000
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty-3W Specs
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Check Latest Offers
Epluto 7G Specs
Okinawa Lite

Okinawa Lite

63,990
Check Latest Offers
Lite Specs

News

The 2024 Suzuki Burgman Street gets the new Metallic Matte Black No.2 colour option
2024 Suzuki Access & Burgman Street 125 get new colours for the festive season
18 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 takes on a host of offerings in the 400-500 cc segment and is the most accessible 450 cc bike from the manufacturer
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs rivals: Price comparison
18 Jul 2024
Bajaj Freedom 125 can seamlessly shift between petrol and CNG.
Bajaj Freedom bookings open nationwide, deliveries begin
18 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was launched recently and is positioned as an affordable, city-friendly alternative to the Himalayan 450.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched: Key highlights
18 Jul 2024
Norton will begin rolling out its new range of performance bikes with the first of the six new offerings set to hit the international market next year
Norton Motorcycles announces 6 bikes in next 3 years, confirms India arrival
17 Jul 2024
View all
  News

Shema Eagle Variants & Price List

Shema Eagle price starts at ₹ 64,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.17 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Shema Eagle comes in 4 variants. Shema Eagle's top variant is CEDE 7.

Plus
64,999*
50 Kmph
80 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
48 V 25 Ah
71,000*
25 Kmph
65 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
51 V 35 Ah
82,215*
25 Kmph
160 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
CEDE 7
1.17 Lakhs*
50 Kmph
100 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Shema Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Shema Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    16.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12 nine T

    BMW R 12 nine T

    20.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Freedom

    Bajaj Freedom

    95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12

    BMW R 12

    19.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    1.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Norton Dominator

    Norton Dominator

    23.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW CE-04

    BMW CE-04

    9.85 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details