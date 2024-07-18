Shema Eagle comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Eagle starts at Rs. 64,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Shema Eagle sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market.
Shema Eagle price starts at ₹ 64,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.17 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Shema Eagle comes in 4 variants. Shema Eagle's top variant is CEDE 7.
₹64,999*
50 Kmph
80 Km
₹71,000*
25 Kmph
65 Km
₹82,215*
25 Kmph
160 Km
₹1.17 Lakhs*
50 Kmph
100 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price