Shema Hobby on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 86,410. Visit your nearest Shema Hobby on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 86,410. Visit your nearest Shema Hobby dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Shema Hobby on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Shema Hobby is mainly compared to Bounce Infinity E1 which starts at Rs. 93,386 in Kolkata, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Kolkata and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Shema Hobby STD ₹ 86,410