Exicom Tele-Systems' 216 crore Telangana plant begins commercial production

Exicom Tele-Systems, a major company manufacturing portable chargers and battery charging stations for electric vehicles, lithium-ion battery packs, and SMPS systems, among others, has commenced regular commercial production at its newly established manufacturing facility in Telangana. Located in the EHMC Non-SEZ area, near Hyderabad, the new facility has been established with an investment of ₹216 crore.

Exicom Tele-Systems has inaugurated its new ₹ 216 crore manufacturing facility near Hyderabad in Telangana, where the company will be making a wide range of EV charging solutions and lithium-ion battery packs.

The company claims the new Telangana plant is designed to enhance Exicom's manufacturing capacity to meet the increasing market demand. The new facility will focus on production and assembly of electric vehicle battery charging stations, portable EV chargers, lithium-ion battery packs, SMPS (DC power systems), and other products involving power electronics and IoT integration.

Commenting on the new facility, Anant Nahata, CEO and MD of Exicom, said that the facility reflects precision manufacturing, advanced automation, rigorous testing and complete product coming out of this plant traceability to ensure every product meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. “This facility truly reflects what we mean by Beautifully Engineered. It brings together precision manufacturing, advanced automation, rigorous testing and complete product traceability to ensure every product we build meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. These capabilities allow us to innovate faster and scale with confidence," Nahata added.

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Exicom Telangana plant: Focus on Industry 4.0 principles

The new manufacturing plant focuses on Industry 4.0 principles, an ISO 8 cleanroom environment, and comprehensive sustainability measures, including a 1 MW solar plant and 40% green cover. The company claims that it will help Exicom Tele-Systems to scale EV charging and critical power solutions across domestic and export markets. The facility claims to have embedded sustainability into the design and operations of the factory.

Exicom Tele-System's new manufacturing plant in Telangana focuses on Industry 4.0 principles, an ISO 8 cleanroom environment, and comprehensive sustainability measures, including a 1 MW solar plant and 40% green cover.

The facility features 40% green cover, a 1 MW rooftop solar plant that offsets a significant portion of energy consumption, rainwater harvesting infrastructure, and a dedicated sewage treatment plant for responsible water management. Spread across 18.4 acres with a built-up area of around 280,000 square feet, the facility aims to significantly expand Exicom’s manufacturing footprint in the country's bulging EV charging infrastructure sector. In its first phase, the plant is expected to increase the company’s production capacity by 2.5 times while generating more than 750 jobs in the region.

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Exicom also claims that one of the key initiatives planned at the site is the establishment of India’s first EV charger interoperability testing centre, with which the company aims to ensure compatibility between EV chargers and vehicles from different manufacturers, an important step toward building a more seamless EV charging ecosystem.

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