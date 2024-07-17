Shema Hobby on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 86,410. Visit your nearest Shema Hobby on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 86,410. Visit your nearest Shema Hobby dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Shema Hobby on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Shema Hobby is mainly compared to Bounce Infinity E1 which starts at Rs. 93,386 in Delhi, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Delhi and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Shema Hobby STD ₹ 86,410