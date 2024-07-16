Shema Tuff on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 83,410.
The on road price for Shema Tuff top variant goes up to Rs. 1.44 Lakhs in Mumbai.
The lowest price model is Shema
Shema Tuff on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 83,410.
The on road price for Shema Tuff top variant goes up to Rs. 1.44 Lakhs in Mumbai.
The lowest price model is Shema Tuff STD and the most priced model is Shema Tuff Plus 4.0.
Visit your nearest
Shema Tuff dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers.
Shema Tuff on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Shema Tuff is mainly compared to Numeros Diplos pro which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Mumbai, Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 which starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Mumbai and Okinawa Dual 100 starting at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Shema Tuff STD ₹ 83,410 Shema Tuff Plus 2.5 ₹ 1.20 Lakhs Shema Tuff Plus 4.0 ₹ 1.44 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price