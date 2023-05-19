Benling India Believe on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.37 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Benling India Believe on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.37 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Benling India Believe dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Benling India Believe on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Benling India Believe is mainly compared to TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Kolkata, Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Kolkata and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Benling India Believe STD ₹ 1.37 Lakhs