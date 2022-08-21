Saved Articles

Benling India Believe STD

1.37 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Benling India Believe Key Specs
Max Speed75 Kmph
Believe STD Latest Updates

Believe falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Believe STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.37 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes,

  • Max Speed: 75 kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 3.2 Kwh
    • ...Read More

    Benling India Believe STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    75 Kmph
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,31,270
    RTO
    5,517
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,36,787
    EMI@2,940/mo
    Benling India Believe STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Ground Clearance
    160 mm
    Length
    1800 mm
    Wheelbase
    1420 mm
    Height
    1140 mm
    Width
    690 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    0-40 Kmph (sec)
    5.5s
    Max Speed
    75 kmph
    Swappable Battery
    Yes
    Continious Power
    3000
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Remote Start,Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    3200
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Gradeability
    18 Degree
    Additional Features
    Parking Assist, Smart Break Down Assist
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Battery Warranty
    3 Years or 50,000 Km
    Battery Capacity
    3.2 Kwh
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Benling India Believe STD EMI
    EMI2,646 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,23,108
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,23,108
    Interest Amount
    35,656
    Payable Amount
    1,58,764

    Benling India Believe Alternatives

    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    Ola Electric S1 Pro Gen 1

    1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Believe vs S1 Pro
    Bajaj Chetak

    Bajaj Chetak Premium

    1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Believe vs Chetak
    Ather Energy 450x

    Ather Energy 450x 3.7 kWh

    1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Believe vs 450x
    Vida V1

    Vida V1 Pro

    1.03 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Believe vs V1
    Simple Energy One

    Simple Energy One Single Tone

    1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Believe vs One

