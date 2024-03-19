Made-in-India Hero Mavrick 440 to be launched in the UK later this year

Hero MotoCorp introduced its flagship offering, the Mavrick 440, earlier this year, and the neo-retro offering is all set to go on sale in the UK, marking the arrival of the Indian brand in the market. Hero announced its foray into Europe late last year and a recent report by British publication MCN suggests that it has appointed MotoGB to be its distribution partner for the UK and other European markets.

The Hero Mavrick 440 will be a formidable showcase of the world’s largest two-wheeler maker’s finesse when it comes to making bikes. The new offering will be targeted at A2 licence holders in Europe, which should make it accessible to a wider customer base. Moreover, its relaxed riding nature and torquey motor are more attributes that users will appreciate about the motorcycle.

Deliveries for the Hero Mavrick 440 will begin from April 15 onwards in India, while bookings are already open (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)

The Hero Mavrick 440 shares its underpinnings with the Harley-Davidson X440. Both motorcycles have been co-developed by Hero and Harley-Davidson targeted at the growing midsize motorcycle segment globally. The Mavrick 440 uses a trellis mainframe with a new rear subframe over the X440 while using the same 440 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Other features on the Hero Mavrick include LED lighting with signature LED DRLs, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, an all-metal body, and a 13.5-litre fuel tank. The Mavrick 440 is offered in three variants with the base trim getting the Arctic White shade and spoked wheels. The mid-trim gets the metallic blue and red colour options with alloy wheels, while the top trim gets the matte and gloss black colours with machined finish on the engine and alloys, as well as 3D badging on the fuel tank.

Prices for the Hero Mavrick 440 start from ₹1.99 lakh, going up to ₹2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the motorcycle began in India in February this year, while deliveries will commence in a few weeks. Expect the Mavrick 440 to be priced in the UK at around 5,000 Pounds (approx. Rs. 5.2 lakh) and will go on to compete with the Triumph Speed 400, Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the like. Interestingly, all three bikes are made in India and exported to the UK.

The Mavrick 440 will be part of Hero’s larger foray into Europe. The company also announced the entry of its electric brand Vida into Europe this year at EICMA 2023. The manufacturer plans to introduce the Vida V1 Pro and V1 Coupe in Europe later this year. More details about Hero’s plans for Europe should be available in the coming days.

