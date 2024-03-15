Saved Articles

Hero Mavrick 440 Top

1/20
2/20
3/20
4/20
5/20
6/20
2.63 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Mavrick 440 Key Specs
Engine440 cc
Power27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque36 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Mavrick 440 Top Latest Updates

Mavrick 440 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Mavrick 440 Top (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.63 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Top

  • Fuel Capacity: 13.5 L
  • Length: 2100 mm
  • Max Power: 27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC Engine
    Hero Mavrick 440 Top Price

    Top
    ₹2.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    440 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,24,000
    RTO
    17,920
    Insurance
    21,353
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,63,273
    EMI@5,659/mo
    Hero Mavrick 440 Top Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13.5 L
    Ground Clearance
    175 mm
    Length
    2100 mm
    Wheelbase
    1388 mm
    Height
    1112 mm
    Kerb Weight
    191 kg
    Saddle Height
    803 mm
    Width
    868 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm
    Stroke
    88.4 mm
    Max Torque
    36 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    440 cc
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC Engine
    Cooling System
    Air & Oil Cooled
    Clutch
    Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & Slipper
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Bore
    79.6 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Body Graphics
    Telescopic Front Fork
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Front Fork
    Rear Suspension
    Hydraulic Rear twin shox swingarm mount
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Gear Shift Indicator
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12V / 8AH
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Hero Mavrick 440 Top EMI
    EMI5,093 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,36,945
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,36,945
    Interest Amount
    68,627
    Payable Amount
    3,05,572

    Hero Mavrick 440 other Variants

    Base
    ₹2.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    440 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,99,000
    RTO
    15,920
    Insurance
    20,961
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,35,881
    EMI@5,070/mo
    Mid
    ₹2.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    440 cc
    View breakup

