Hero Mavrick 440 Specifications

Hero Mavrick 440 starting price is Rs. 1,99,000 in India. Hero Mavrick 440 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a 440 cc engine. Hero Mavrick 440 mileage is 30 kmpl.
1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero Mavrick 440 Specs

Hero Mavrick 440 comes with 440 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Mavrick 440 starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Mavrick 440 sits in the

Hero Mavrick 440 Specifications and Features

Top
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Length
2100 mm
Wheelbase
1388 mm
Height
1112 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Saddle Height
803 mm
Width
868 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
440 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC Engine
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & Slipper
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
Bore
79.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Telescopic Front Fork
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Fork
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Rear twin shox swingarm mount
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Gear Shift Indicator
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8AH
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes

Hero Mavrick 440 News

Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
3 Mar 2024
Deliveries for the Hero Mavrick 440 will begin from April 15 onwards, while bookings are already open
Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to begin on April 15
20 Feb 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster are open.
Hero Mavrick 440 launched at 1.99 lakh, bookings open
19 Feb 2024
The Mavrick 440 is Hero's most sincere attempt at making a big bike, which pays off rather well
Hero Mavrick 440 first ride review: Hero’s Top Gun?
19 Feb 2024
The Hero Mavrick 440 is the brand's new flagship motorcycle and will be sold via the new Premia dealerships
2024 Hero Mavrick 440 Roadster: 5 things you need to know
27 Jan 2024
 Hero Mavrick 440 News

Hero Mavrick 440 Variants & Price List

Hero Mavrick 440 price starts at ₹ 1.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.24 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hero Mavrick 440 comes in 3 variants. Hero Mavrick 440's top variant is Top.

Base
1.99 Lakhs*
440 cc
27.36 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Mid
2.14 Lakhs*
440 cc
27.36 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Top
2.24 Lakhs*
440 cc
27.36 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

