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Hero Mavrick 440 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Meteor 350
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.99 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl41.88 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc349.34 cc
Power27.36 PS PS20.21 PS PS

Filters
Mavrick 440
Hero Mavrick 440
Base
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hero Mavrick 440 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Right Side View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L15 L
Length
2100 mm2140 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1388 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg191 kg
Height
1112 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
803 mm765 mm
Width
868 mm845 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm270 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc349.34 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled Engine
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & SlipperWet, Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
79.6 mm72 mm
Body Graphics
Telescopic Front Fork-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Rear twin shox swingarm mountTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Shift IndicatorLubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper Element
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8AH12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,35,8812,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,0001,95,762
RTO
15,92016,191
Insurance
20,96110,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0704,790

Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Mavrick 440 is Hero's flagship motorcycle.
Splendor, Mavrick 440 help Hero MotoCorp sell 3.24 lakh two-wheelers
3 Jan 2025
Hero Maverick has spotted sporting new USD forks.
Hero Mavrick 440 spied, now gets USD forks
9 Oct 2025
The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales milestone
10 Mar 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Nov 2: MG Windsor EV achieves new feat, Hero Mavrick 440-based scrambler design patented
3 Nov 2024
The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Edition bookings closed
2 Apr 2026
The Meteor 350 continues to be one of the most sorted cruisers in the segment. It is comfortable, feels at home on highways and handles surprisingly well too.
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  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Meteor 350, Royal Enfield's most-awaited 2020 offering, launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.75 lakh.
Road Test Review: Royal Enfield Meteor 350
6 Nov 2020
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
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