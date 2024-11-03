Auto recap, Nov 2: Windsor EV's new feat, Mavrick 440-based scrambler patented

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Saturday, November 2.

MG Windsor EV achieve a new feat

JSW MG Motor India reported its sales for October 2024 and the newly launched Windsor EV turned out to be the brand’s most selling offering last month. The MG Windsor EV clocked 3,116 units in its first month of sales, becoming not only the brand’s highest-selling model but also the most-sold passenger electric vehicle in October, according to the company.

Hero Mavrick 440-based scrambler design patented

Hero MotoCorp has filed a new design patent for a new motorcycle that is derived from Mavrick 440. It is expected that the new motorcycle will make its debut at EICMA and the launch could happen in the coming months. Apart from this, Hero MotoCorp will showcase other motorcycles at EICMA.

Thar Roxx and XUV700 help Mahindra record highest-ever sales

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. achieved record-breaking sales in October 2024, buoyed by the Thar Roxx and XUV700 SUVs. With its total vehicle sales reaching 96,648 units, the homegrown auto manufacturer marked a 20 per cent year-over-year growth. This milestone includes the highest-ever SUV sales of 54,504 units, which experienced a 25 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Creta helps Hyundai register total sales of 70,078 units in October

Hyundai Motor India achieved 70,078 total sales in October 2024, marking a two per cent growth. Domestic sales reached 55,568 units, with SUV sales hitting a record 37,902, led by the Creta's 17,497 units. Exports rose by 8.6%, reflecting strong demand during the festive season.

