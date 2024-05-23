Driving to the mountains this summer? Key tips that can save your life and car

It's summertime and many of us are already planning to hit the road to go to the mountains, not just to get cooled off after being scorched in the immense heat, but also to inhale the fresh air, view the scenic beauty and get a sabbatical from the mundane urban routine. For people who love to drive, this could be another opportunity and excuse to drive a car in the high mountains, which could be a lifetime experience and memories to cherish. However, not following some basic rules can transform the memories into horrific ones.

Here are some key tips to follow to ensure your driving in mountains or hills becomes one of the most memorable ones.