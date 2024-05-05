Tesla vs Tesla: Elon Musk's company sues Indian namesake for copying trademark

Electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc. has filed a lawsuit at the Delhi High Court against an Indian battery manufacturer for alleged infringement of trademark and unfair trade competition by using the US-based brand's nomenclature to promote its products, reported Reuters. In its lawsuit, the automaker seeks an injunction and damages against the Gurugram-based Indian company named Tesla Powers India Private Limited.

In its lawsuit, Elon MUsk's Tesla Inc. stated that it is a multinational company that has been operating and recognized by the name ‘Tesla’, registered under the laws of Delaware, United States of America. The lawsuit further claimed that the plaintiff Tesla Inc. has obtained registrations for its trademarks in various jurisdictions worldwide. Plaintiff also claims to be in the business of innovative advanced battery technologies. The EV manufacturer reportedly sent a cease-and-desist notice on 18th April 2022 to the defendants, to which a holding response was issued by counsel for the defendant on 2nd May 2022, and a detailed response was received through counsel of the defendant on 9th May 2022. The automaker further stated that communications were exchanged in the months of August, September, November, and December 2022, and from January to March of 2023. Since the defendants continued to advertise and market their goods, Tesla filed the lawsuit.

Following that, the bench of Justice Anish Dayal of Delhi High Court in an order passed on 2nd May 2024, issued notice to Tesla Powers India Private Limited and other defendants and listed the hearing on 22nd May 2024, for further hearing.

The Tesla Powers India Private Limited manufactures lead acid batteries which are used in automobiles, inverters and UPS. Citing this reason, the lawyer for the company stated that it does not manufacture any electric vehicles of any nature. It was also stated that advertisements that were issued were in respect of a marketing alliance that they had with another manufacturer of EVs 'E-Ashwa'. Counsel for the defendant further reportedly stated that the defendants have no intention to manufacture EVs at all and will not market other entities' EVs as well under their trademark and tradename.

