Citroen announces MS Dhoni as its new brand ambassador

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 24 May 2024, 16:10 PM
  • Citroen India currently has four vehicles in its portfolio and they are working on introducing a fourth one.
MS Dhoni alongside Citroen C3 Aircross which is the current flagship SUV for the brand.
MS Dhoni alongside Citroen C3 Aircross which is the current flagship SUV for the brand.

Citroen India has announced that they have onboarded Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador. The ex-captain of the Indian cricket team is a well-known automobile enthusiast and he owns several iconic motorcycles as well as cars. Citroen India is currently working on launching the Basalt Coupe SUV in the Indian market.

