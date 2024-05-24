Why this 18-year-old from UP took her pink e-rickshaw to Buckingham Palace

An 18-year-old from a village in Uttar Pradesh went to Buckingham Palace on her pink electric auto-rickshaw to get a royal award. Aarti, who works as an auto driver in a village in Bahraich district, won the Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award, named after the world-renowned human rights barrister, at the Prince’s Trust Awards in London. She also had a chance to meet King Charles III at the palace during the award ceremony.

Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award is aimed at prominent achievements in women's empowerment around the world. Aarti was picked for this award for her inspiring journey with her pink electric auto-rickshaw. Under the government's initiative, the pink auto-rickshaws are used to transport only women in India.

On Wednesday, Aarti arrived in a pink electric auto-rickshaw at the Buckingham Palace in a first of sorts. The electric vehicle also was a statement in sustainability amid global ambitions to cut down on carbon emission. Electric three-wheelers form a large chunk of public transport in major cities like Delhi. Speaking to reporters after her meeting with King Charles III, Aarti said, “It has been an unbelievably amazing experience, meeting the King who was so nice and sent his namaste to my family back home too. He also listened carefully as I spoke about how much I love driving my e-rickshaw, which does not run on polluting diesel or petrol but one that I charge at home every night."

In July last year, Aarti was introduced to the Centre's Pink e-rickshaw scheme which is aimed at empowering women as well as offer livelihood. Under the scheme, women drivers received pink electric auto-rickshaws on subsidy from the Bahraich district administration in Uttar Pradesh. “I take pride in being able to inspire other girls who face similar challenges. This newfound independence has allowed me to see the world in a different light. Now, I am able to fulfil not only my dreams but also those of my daughter," said Arti, who took her five-year-old daughter to London at the award ceremony.

The Prince’s Trust International, which will now be transformed into King’s Trust International, was founded by King Charles when he used to be the Prince of Wales. The trust supports youth across 20 countries by helping them with employment, education and enterprise programmes. Aarti's achievement was selected as an example of women empowerment this year. “This year’s winner, Arti, is an inspirational example of someone whose trailblazing work in a typically male arena makes women in her community safer. Arti is determined to create a world where her daughter will not face the obstacles that she has faced, and she is already making a difference through her example," said Amal Clooney, the British activist-barrister after whom the award is named.

