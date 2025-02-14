hamburger icon
HT Auto
Versys 1100

Kawasaki Versys 1100 On Road Price in Chennai

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Left View

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Front Right View

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Right View

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Model Name View

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Engine View

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Brand Name View

14.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Chennai
Versys 1100 Price in Chennai

Kawasaki Versys 1100 on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 14.83 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Versys 1100 STD₹ 14.83 Lakhs
Kawasaki Versys 1100 Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

STD

₹14.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1099 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,90,000
RTO
1,54,800
Insurance
38,083
On-Road Price in Chennai
14,82,883
EMI@31,873/mo






Kawasaki Versys 1100 News

The Kawasaki Versys 110 has been launched in the Indian markets in only the standard edition option.
2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched in India at 12.90 lakh
14 Feb 2025
The engine on the Kawasaki Versys 1100 is larger because of the longer stroke.
2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched in the global market. Will it come to India?
1 Oct 2024
TVS Jupiter 110 is now OBD2 compliant. There are no other changes to the scooter.
Auto recap, March 4: 2025 TVS Jupiter launched, Kawasaki announces discounts and more
5 Mar 2025
Kawasaki is offering discounts on most of its products in March including the Eliminator 500.
Kawasaki announces discounts of up to 45,000 on its bikes, valid till 31 March
4 Mar 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 18: Tesla resumes hiring in India, Mahindra's plan to tackle Tesla, Kawasaki Ninja range gets discount..
19 Feb 2025
Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
The Aprilia Tuono 457 motorcycle has been launched at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Here is our first ride review of the Aprilia Tuono 457.
Aprilia Tuono 457 review: Formidable package for thrill seekers
21 Feb 2025
Kawasaki Versys 1100 FAQs

The on-road price of Kawasaki Versys 1100 STD in Chennai is Rs. 14.83 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys 1100 STD in Chennai amount to Rs. 1.55 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki Versys 1100 in Chennai is Rs. 30,068.
The insurance charges for Kawasaki Versys 1100 STD in Chennai are Rs. 38,083, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.













