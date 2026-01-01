hamburger icon
Kawasaki Versys 1100 Left View
Kawasaki Versys 1100 Front Right View
Kawasaki Versys 1100 Right View
Kawasaki Versys 1100 Model Name View
Kawasaki Versys 1100 Engine View
Kawasaki Versys 1100 Brand Name View
Kawasaki Versys 1100 STD

15.40 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki Versys 1100 Key Specs
Engine1099 cc
Versys 1100 STD

Versys 1100 STD Prices

The Versys 1100 STD, is listed at ₹15.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Versys 1100 STD Mileage

All variants of the Versys 1100 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Versys 1100 STD Colours

The Versys 1100 STD is available in 1 colour option: Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray Metallic Diablo Black.

Versys 1100 STD Engine and Transmission

The Versys 1100 STD is powered by a 1099 cc engine.

Versys 1100 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Versys 1100's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Bonneville T120 priced between ₹11.85 Lakhs - 12.65 Lakhs or the Triumph Street Triple priced between ₹10.86 Lakhs - 13.23 Lakhs.

Versys 1100 STD Specs & Features

The Versys 1100 STD has Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 STD Price

Versys 1100 STD

₹15.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,89,000
RTO
1,11,120
Insurance
39,637
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,39,757
EMI@33,095/mo
Kawasaki Versys 1100 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
21 L
Length
2270 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm
Height
1400 mm
Kerb Weight
257 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm
Width
895 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
373.8 km

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
135 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
59 mm
Max Torque
112 Nm @ 7600 rpm
Transmission
6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four, 16 valves, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Electric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
77 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Twin-Tube Aluminium
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged shock, rebound damping, and remote spring preload adjustability
Front Suspension
Inverted fork with adjustable rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Semi-Digital
Additional Features
Power Modes, LCD Instrument Cluster
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Kawasaki Versys 1100 STD EMI
EMI29,786 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,85,781
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,85,781
Interest Amount
4,01,369
Payable Amount
17,87,150

Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
