2027 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched at 13.89 Lakh

Kawasaki has updated its Indian motorcycle line-up with the 2027 Versys 1100 , with the new model now listed at ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest version continues with the Versys' sport-touring focus, combining a large four-cylinder engine with long-travel suspension, an upright riding position and a comprehensive electronics package.

Bigger 1,099cc four-cylinder engine

The biggest highlight of the Versys 1100 is its 1,099 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine. The motor produces 135 PS at 9,000 rpm and 112 Nm at 7,600 rpm, with power sent to the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox.

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The larger engine is aimed at offering stronger performance, particularly in the mid-range, while retaining the smooth character associated with Kawasaki's inline-four engines. This makes the Versys 1100 suitable for highway touring as well as faster riding on winding roads.

Designed for long-distance touring

The Versys 1100 remains a road-focused adventure tourer rather than an off-road motorcycle. It gets long-travel suspension with 150 mm of travel at the front and 152 mm at the rear, while both wheels measure 17 inches.

The upright riding position, generous seat padding and adjustable windscreen are designed to improve comfort over long distances. The windscreen can be adjusted from the rider's seat, helping tailor wind protection according to riding conditions.

Comprehensive electronics package

Kawasaki has equipped the Versys 1100 with an extensive suite of electronic rider aids. These include three-mode Kawasaki Traction Control, selectable power modes, ABS, electronic cruise control and Kawasaki Cornering Management Function.

The motorcycle also uses electronic throttle valves and an IMU-based system that helps manage engine power and braking while cornering. An assist and slipper clutch further reduces clutch effort while helping control rear-wheel hop during aggressive downshifts.

Touring-focused equipment

The Versys 1100 gets a 21-litre fuel tank, making it suitable for extended highway runs between fuel stops. Cruise control is particularly useful on long expressway stretches, while a handlebar-mounted USB Type-C outlet provides a convenient charging option.

The motorcycle also supports Kawasaki's pannier and top-box setup, allowing owners to configure it for longer tours. Full-LED lighting is used across the motorcycle, including the headlamps, tail-lamp and indicators.

257 kg kerb weight

The Versys 1100 is a substantial motorcycle, with Kawasaki listing a kerb weight of 257 kg. Seat height stands at 820 mm, while ground clearance is 150 mm. The motorcycle has a 1,520 mm wheelbase.

Braking hardware includes dual 277 mm front discs with four-piston radial-mount monobloc calipers and a 226 mm rear disc. It rides on a 120/70 ZR17 front tyre and a 180/55 ZR17 rear tyre.

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