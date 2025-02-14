What is the on-road price of Kawasaki Versys 1100 in Ahmedabad? The on-road price of Kawasaki Versys 1100 STD in Ahmedabad is Rs. 14.05 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys 1100 in Ahmedabad? The RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys 1100 STD in Ahmedabad amount to Rs. 77,400, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kawasaki Versys 1100 in Ahmedabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki Versys 1100 in Ahmedabad is Rs. 28,498.