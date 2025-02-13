|Engine
|1099 cc
The Versys 1100 STD 2027, is listed at ₹15.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Versys 1100 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Versys 1100 STD 2027 is available in 1 colour option: Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray Metallic Diablo Black.
The Versys 1100 STD 2027 is powered by a 1099 cc engine.
In the Versys 1100's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Bonneville T120 priced between ₹11.85 Lakhs - 12.65 Lakhs or the Ducati Monster priced between ₹13.99 Lakhs - 14.45 Lakhs.
The Versys 1100 STD 2027 has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Windscreen, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch, Daytime Running Lamps and Hazard Light Switch.