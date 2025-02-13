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Versys 1100PriceMileageSpecifications
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Kawasaki Versys 1100 STD 2027

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
15.40 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kawasaki Versys 1100 Key Specs
Engine1099 cc
View all Versys 1100 specs and features

Versys 1100 STD 2027

Versys 1100 STD 2027 Prices

The Versys 1100 STD 2027, is listed at ₹15.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Versys 1100 STD 2027 Mileage

All variants of the Versys 1100 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Versys 1100 STD 2027 Colours

The Versys 1100 STD 2027 is available in 1 colour option: Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray Metallic Diablo Black.

Versys 1100 STD 2027 Engine and Transmission

The Versys 1100 STD 2027 is powered by a 1099 cc engine.

Versys 1100 STD 2027 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Versys 1100's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Bonneville T120 priced between ₹11.85 Lakhs - 12.65 Lakhs or the Ducati Monster priced between ₹13.99 Lakhs - 14.45 Lakhs.

Versys 1100 STD 2027 Specs & Features

The Versys 1100 STD 2027 has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Windscreen, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch, Daytime Running Lamps and Hazard Light Switch.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 STD 2027 Price

Versys 1100 STD 2027

₹15.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,89,000
RTO
1,11,120
Insurance
39,637
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,39,757
EMI@33,095/mo
Add to Compare
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Kawasaki Versys 1100 STD 2027 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
21 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
2270 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm
Height
1400 mm
Kerb Weight
257 kg
Width
895 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
4 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
135 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
59.0 mm
Max Torque
112 Nm @ 7600 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, In-line Four, 16 Valves, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi Disc
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
77 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged shock, rebound damping, and remote spring preload adjustability
Front Suspension
43 mm Telescopic fork

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Windscreen
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Kawasaki Versys 1100 STD 2027 EMI
EMI29,786 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,85,781
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,85,781
Interest Amount
4,01,369
Payable Amount
17,87,150

Kawasaki Versys 1100 other Variants

Versys 1100 STD

₹15.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,89,000
RTO
1,11,120
Insurance
39,637
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,39,757
EMI@33,095/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Alternatives

Triumph Bonneville T120

Triumph Bonneville T120

11.85 - 12.65 Lakhs
Versys 1100vsBonneville T120
Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Versys 1100vsMonster
Triumph Street Triple

Triumph Street Triple

10.86 - 13.91 Lakhs
Versys 1100vsStreet Triple
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

12.36 Lakhs
Versys 1100vsCB1000 Hornet SP
KTM 890 Duke R

KTM 890 Duke R

14.5 Lakhs
Versys 1100vs890 Duke R

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