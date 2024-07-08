HT Auto

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono On Road Price in Pune

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Front Left View
1/18
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Front Right View
2/18
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Front View
3/18
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Left View
4/18
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Rear Left View
5/18
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Rear Right View
6/18
16.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Pune
Hypermotard 698 Mono Price in Pune

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 18.26 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono STD₹ 18.26 Lakhs
...Read More

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Variant Wise Price List in Pune

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹18.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
659 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,50,000
RTO
1,32,000
Insurance
43,733
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Pune)
18,25,733
EMI@39,242/mo
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono News

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is powered by a 659cc, liquid-cooled Superquadro Mono engine producing 77.5 bhp and 63 Nm of torque
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono launched: Produces 77.5 bhp. Check details
8 Jul 2024
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono teased ahead of launch. Check details
29 Jun 2024
One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
2 Jan 2024
The Hypermotard 698 Mono looks like a smaller version of the Hypermotard 950.
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono unveiled unveiled: 5 things to know
4 Nov 2023
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono unveiled with world's most powerful single-cylinder engine
3 Nov 2023
 Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono News

Ducati Videos

2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ducati Monster: Track test review
11 Oct 2021
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
7 Jul 2021
The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
22 Mar 2021
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
8 Jul 2024
