HT Auto
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Front Left View
1/18
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Front Right View
2/18
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Front View
3/18
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Left View
4/18
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Rear Left View
5/18
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Rear Right View
View all Images
6/18

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Specifications

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono starting price is Rs. 16,50,000 in India. Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is available in 1 variant and 1 colours. Powered by a 659 cc engine. Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono mileage is 20.8 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
16.5 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Check Latest Offers
Available Colours

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Specs

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono comes with 659 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Hypermotard 698 Mono starts at Rs. 16.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono ...Read More

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Wheelbase
1443 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
77.4 PS @ 9750 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm
Max Torque
63 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain
Displacement
659 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Superquadro Mono, single-cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Desmodromic timing, 2-balance countershafts, liquid cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic control
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
116 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Front Suspension
45 mm Marzocchi fully adjustable aluminium fork
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with Sachs fully adjustable monoshock. Aluminium double- sided swingarm
Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Ducati Brake Light (DBL)
Odometer
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

16.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ninja ZX-10R Specs
Aprilia RS 660

Aprilia RS 660

13.39 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
RS 660 Specs
UPCOMING
Moto Guzzi V9

Moto Guzzi V9

14 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
BMW 2021 S 1000 R

BMW 2021 S 1000 R

17.9 - 22.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
2021 S 1000 R Specs
Suzuki Katana

Suzuki Katana

13.65 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Katana Specs
Ducati Hypermotard 950

Ducati Hypermotard 950

12.99 - 16.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hypermotard 950 Specs

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono News

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is powered by a 659cc, liquid-cooled Superquadro Mono engine producing 77.5 bhp and 63 Nm of torque
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono launched: Produces 77.5 bhp. Check details
8 Jul 2024
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono teased ahead of launch. Check details
29 Jun 2024
One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
2 Jan 2024
The Hypermotard 698 Mono looks like a smaller version of the Hypermotard 950.
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono unveiled unveiled: 5 things to know
4 Nov 2023
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono unveiled with world's most powerful single-cylinder engine
3 Nov 2023
View all
 Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono News

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Variants & Price List

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono price starts at ₹ 16.5 Lakhs .

STD
16.5 Lakhs*
659 cc
77.4 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Ducati Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Ducati Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Deltic M Plus

Deltic M Plus

65,490 - 90,990
Check Latest Offers
Indian Roadmaster Elite

Indian Roadmaster Elite

71.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

14.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

16.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Honda CBR300R

Honda CBR300R

2.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024

1.95 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
CFMoto 250SR

CFMoto 250SR

2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details