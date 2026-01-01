hamburger icon
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Front Left View
1/18
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Front Right View
2/18
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Front View
3/18
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Left View
4/18
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Rear Left View
5/18
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Rear Right View
6/18

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE

20.67 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Key Specs
Engine659 cc
Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE

Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE Prices

The Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE, is listed at ₹20.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE Mileage

All variants of the Hypermotard 698 Mono offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE Colours

The Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE is available in 1 colour option: Ducati Red.

Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE Engine and Transmission

The Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE is powered by a 659 cc engine.

Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Hypermotard 698 Mono's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Streetfighter V2 priced between ₹17.5 Lakhs - 19.49 Lakhs or the Ducati Hypermotard 950 priced between ₹17.11 Lakhs - 19.05 Lakhs.

Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE Specs & Features

The Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE Price

Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE

₹20.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,70,300
RTO
1,49,624
Insurance
47,190
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,67,114
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Wheelbase
1443 mm
Saddle Height
904 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
220 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
77.4 PS @ 9750 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm
Max Torque
63 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
659 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Superquadro Mono, single-cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Desmodromic timing, 2-balance countershafts, liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic control
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
116 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with Sachs fully adjustable monoshock. Aluminium double- sided swingarm
Front Suspension
45 mm Marzocchi fully adjustable aluminium fork

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Ducati Brake Light (DBL)
Odometer
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE EMI
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono other Variants

Hypermotard 698 Mono STD

₹19.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,63,400
RTO
1,41,072
Insurance
45,512
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,49,984
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Alternatives

Ducati Streetfighter V2

Ducati Streetfighter V2

17.5 - 19.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Ducati Hypermotard 950

Ducati Hypermotard 950

17.11 - 19.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Triumph Speed Triple 1200

Triumph Speed Triple 1200

17.95 LakhsEx-Showroom
Indian FTR

Indian FTR

19.38 - 22.03 LakhsEx-Showroom
Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

17.74 LakhsEx-Showroom
