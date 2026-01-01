|Engine
|249.03 cc
The Xtreme 250R Carbon, is listed at ₹2.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Xtreme 250R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Xtreme 250R Carbon is powered by a 249.03 cc engine.
In the Xtreme 250R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Karizma XMR priced between ₹1.87 Lakhs - 1.88 Lakhs or the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel priced ₹2.17 Lakhs.
The Xtreme 250R Carbon has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail and Daytime Running Lamps.