What is the expected price of Hero 2.5R Xtunt? The Hero 2.5R Xtunt is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.65-1.7 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Hero 2.5R Xtunt? The Hero 2.5R Xtunt is expected to launch on 20th Oct 2024.

What are the key specifications and features of Hero 2.5R Xtunt? It has a manual transmission.