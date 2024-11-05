Hero 2.5R Xtunt-based bike teased officially. Is this the Xtreme 250R?

HT Auto
  • Hero will be deploying a new 250 cc liquid-cooled mill for the new naked motorcycle that is based on the 2.5R X-tunt based motorcycle.
Hero Xtreme 250R will use a new 250 cc liquid-cooled engine that will be more powerful than the 210 cc unit that is doing duty on the Karizma XMR.
Hero MotoCorp is going all-out with the EICMA 2024. The brand will be showcasing several models at the auto show and now they have released a teaser of a new motorcycle that is based on the 2.5R Xtunt that was showcased at last year's EICMA.

The teaser that has been released on the social media showcases a low-slung headlamp with an H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp along with a projector setup. There are upside-down forks in the front finished in golden colour and a split seat setup as well.

There is a disc brake in the front and it is safe to assume that there would be a disc at the rear as well. There would be a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer. As of now, it is not confirmed whether there will be switchable ABS on offer or not.

As of now, the name of the motorcycle is not yet revealed. However, there is a possibility that it will be called the Xtreme 250R considering that the brand already sells naked aggressive motorcycles under the Xtreme moniker.

Hero 2.5R Xtunt: Specs

Hero 2.5R Xtunt-based motorcycle is expected to use a new 250 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It will have a DOHC setup which has been confirmed through the teasers. As of now, the power output of the engine is not known but we can expect it to be under 30 bhp and around 25 Nm. For context, the 210 cc, liquid-cooled engine on the Karizma XMR is tuned for 25 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 20 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and the same will be true for the new 250 cc engine as well.

(Read more: Updated Hero Karizma XMR design patent filed. Check what's different)

Hero 2.5R Xtunt: Patent filed

Hero MotoCorp has already filed a design patent for the new motorcycle. The launch is expected to happen in the coming months. Hero MotoCorp is using a trellis frame that is suspended by up-side down forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear that is adjustable. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end. There will be a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer. As of now, it is not known whether Hero MotoCorp will offer switchable ABS.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2024, 11:55 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Xtreme Hero MotoCorp

