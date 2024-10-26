Hero's new 250 cc bike leaked, is based on 2.5R XTunt concept

Hero MotoCorp has filed a new design patent for a new motorcycle. It seems like the production version of the 2.5R Xtunt concept that was showcased at EICMA last year. Hero said that they want to position it as a high-performance motorcycle. There is a possibility that the production version of the 2.5R Xtunt concept will be showcased at EICMA 2024 alongside the new adventure tourer. The launch of the motorcycle could happen in the first half of 2025.

The new motorcycle could be the naked version of the Karizma XMR 250 whose design patent was also filed recently. There is a low-slung headlamp with a wide handlebar and a radiator with cowls but there is no fairing on offer. The fuel tank looks quite muscular and the rear section is a bit slim. The concept motorcycle was not equipped with any lighting elements but the production-spec model should come with LED lighting all around. Overall, despite being a naked motorcycle, the new model should have a decent road presence. A rectangular digital instrument cluster can be seen in the design patent. It will show all the vital information along with Bluetooth connectivity.

Design patent filed by Hero MotoCorp showcases how the production version of the motorcycle will look like.

Powering this motorcycle will be a 250 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. As of now, the power and torque outputs are not known. However, they should be higher than the existing Karizma XMR which uses a 210 cc liquid-cooled unit that puts out 25.15 bhp and 20.4 Nm.

Hero MotoCorp uses a trellis frame that is suspended by up-side down forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear that is adjustable. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end. There will be a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer. As of now, it is not known whether Hero MotoCorp will offer switchable ABS.

