HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero's New 250 Cc Bike Leaked, Is Based On 2.5r Xtunt Concept

Hero's new 250 cc bike leaked, is based on 2.5R XTunt concept

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2024, 17:18 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hero MotoCorp first showcased the 2.5R XTunt concept was showcased first at EICMA 2023.
Hero Concept 2.5R XTunt
The Concept 2.5R XTunt will be powered by a 250 cc liquid-cooled engine.
Hero Concept 2.5R XTunt
The Concept 2.5R XTunt will be powered by a 250 cc liquid-cooled engine.

Hero MotoCorp has filed a new design patent for a new motorcycle. It seems like the production version of the 2.5R Xtunt concept that was showcased at EICMA last year. Hero said that they want to position it as a high-performance motorcycle. There is a possibility that the production version of the 2.5R Xtunt concept will be showcased at EICMA 2024 alongside the new adventure tourer. The launch of the motorcycle could happen in the first half of 2025.

The new motorcycle could be the naked version of the Karizma XMR 250 whose design patent was also filed recently. There is a low-slung headlamp with a wide handlebar and a radiator with cowls but there is no fairing on offer. The fuel tank looks quite muscular and the rear section is a bit slim. The concept motorcycle was not equipped with any lighting elements but the production-spec model should come with LED lighting all around. Overall, despite being a naked motorcycle, the new model should have a decent road presence. A rectangular digital instrument cluster can be seen in the design patent. It will show all the vital information along with Bluetooth connectivity.

Hero Xtreme 250
Design patent filed by Hero MotoCorp showcases how the production version of the motorcycle will look like.
Hero Xtreme 250
Design patent filed by Hero MotoCorp showcases how the production version of the motorcycle will look like.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero 2.5r Xtunt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero 2.5R Xtunt
₹ 1.65 - 1.70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Cb300f Flex-fuel (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel
Engine Icon293.52 cc
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Compare
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare
Hero Adventure Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  Adventure Scooter
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Ronin (HT Auto photo)
TVS Ronin
Engine Icon225.9 cc Mileage Icon42.95 kmpl
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Powering this motorcycle will be a 250 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. As of now, the power and torque outputs are not known. However, they should be higher than the existing Karizma XMR which uses a 210 cc liquid-cooled unit that puts out 25.15 bhp and 20.4 Nm.

(Read more: Updated Hero Karizma XMR design patent filed. Check what's different)

Hero MotoCorp uses a trellis frame that is suspended by up-side down forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear that is adjustable. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end. There will be a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer. As of now, it is not known whether Hero MotoCorp will offer switchable ABS.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2024, 16:37 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Concept 2.5R XTunt Hero

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.