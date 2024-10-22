HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Updated Hero Karizma Xmr Design Patent Filed. Check What's Different

Updated Hero Karizma XMR design patent filed. Check what's different

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Oct 2024, 09:44 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hero Karizma XMR gets few design tweaks that make the motorcycle look more muscular.
Updated Hero Karizma XMR gets a new set of fairing and a slightly redesigned fuel tank.
Updated Hero Karizma XMR gets a new set of fairing and a slightly redesigned fuel tank.

It has not been long since Hero MotoCorp launched the Karizma XMR in the Indian market. However, now it seems like the brand is already preparing an update for it. Hero MotoCorp has filed a new design patent in which the Karizma XMR can be seen but with few updates. However, it is important to note that filing a design patent does not confirm whether the brand will launch the product or not.

In the patent image, it can be seen that the Karizma XMR is now equipped with upside-down forks. When compared, the current motorcycle comes with a set of telescopic forks. There is a new fairing that blends in with the new fuel tank and now extends all the way to the bottom.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2024, 09:44 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Karizma Karizma XMR

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.