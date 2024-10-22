Updated Hero Karizma XMR design patent filed. Check what's different
- Hero Karizma XMR gets few design tweaks that make the motorcycle look more muscular.
It has not been long since Hero MotoCorp launched the Karizma XMR in the Indian market. However, now it seems like the brand is already preparing an update for it. Hero MotoCorp has filed a new design patent in which the Karizma XMR can be seen but with few updates. However, it is important to note that filing a design patent does not confirm whether the brand will launch the product or not.
In the patent image, it can be seen that the Karizma XMR is now equipped with upside-down forks. When compared, the current motorcycle comes with a set of telescopic forks. There is a new fairing that blends in with the new fuel tank and now extends all the way to the bottom.
