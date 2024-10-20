Segment Average: 220.0 cc
CB300F Flex-Fuel: 293.52 cc
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel price starts at ₹ 1.7 Lakhs .
|Max Power
|24.54 bhp @ 7500 rpm
|Body Type
|Sports
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|293.52 cc
|Model Name
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel
|Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
|Yamaha MT-15 V2
|Yamaha R15 V4
|Bajaj Pulsar NS200
|KTM 200 Duke
|Bajaj Pulsar NS160
|Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
|Bajaj Pulsar RS200
|Hero Karizma XMR
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.7 Lakhs
₹1.85 Lakhs
₹1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
₹1.83 - 2.08 Lakhs
₹1.59 Lakhs
₹1.99 Lakhs
₹1.47 Lakhs
₹1.41 Lakhs
₹1.74 Lakhs
₹1.81 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
4 out of 5
-
4.2 out of 5
-
-
-
-
-
|Engine
293.52 cc
373.27 cc
155 cc
155 cc
199.5 cc
200 cc
160.3 cc
220 cc
199 cc
210 cc
|Mileage
-
34 kmpl
56.9 kmpl
55.2 kmpl
40.4 kmpl
33 kmpl
52.2 kmpl
40 kmpl
35 kmpl
41.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
