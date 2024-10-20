HT Auto
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Front Right View
JUST LAUNCHED
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Headlight View
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Indicator View
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Model Name View
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Seat View
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Front Tyre View
HONDA CB300F Flex-Fuel

Launch Date: 20 Oct 2024
1.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
CB300F Flex-Fuel Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 220.0 cc

CB300F Flex-Fuel: 293.52 cc

View all CB300F Flex-Fuel Specs and Features

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
CB300F Flex-FuelvsPulsar NS400Z
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Yamaha MT-15 V2

1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
CB300F Flex-FuelvsMT-15 V2
UPCOMING
Hero XPulse 210

Hero XPulse 210

1.9 Lakhs Onwards
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.83 - 2.08 Lakhs
CB300F Flex-FuelvsR15 V4
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.59 Lakhs
CB300F Flex-FuelvsPulsar NS200
KTM 200 Duke

KTM 200 Duke

1.99 Lakhs
CB300F Flex-Fuelvs200 Duke
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Variants

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel price starts at ₹ 1.7 Lakhs .

1 Variant Available
₹1.7 Lakhs*
Engine
293 cc
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: WiFi
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 12V / 5 Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Vehicle Review Contest

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Specifications and Features

Max Power24.54 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Body TypeSports
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine293.52 cc
View all CB300F Flex-Fuel specs and features

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel
Bajaj Pulsar NS400ZYamaha MT-15 V2Yamaha R15 V4Bajaj Pulsar NS200KTM 200 DukeBajaj Pulsar NS160Bajaj Pulsar 220 FBajaj Pulsar RS200Hero Karizma XMR
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.7 Lakhs
₹1.85 Lakhs
₹1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
₹1.83 - 2.08 Lakhs
₹1.59 Lakhs
₹1.99 Lakhs
₹1.47 Lakhs
₹1.41 Lakhs
₹1.74 Lakhs
₹1.81 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
-
4 out of 5
-
4.2 out of 5
-
-
-
-
-
Engine
293.52 cc
373.27 cc
155 cc
155 cc
199.5 cc
200 cc
160.3 cc
220 cc
199 cc
210 cc
Mileage
-
34 kmpl
56.9 kmpl
55.2 kmpl
40.4 kmpl
33 kmpl
52.2 kmpl
40 kmpl
35 kmpl
41.5 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
ABS
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual

Honda News

Honda CB300F flex fuel is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.70 lakh, ex-shworoom.
Honda CB300F flex fuel launched in India at 1.70 lakh. Marks Honda's entry into flex fuel motorcycle category
20 Oct 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 27: Skoda Kylaq spied again, Honda Rebel series updated & more..
28 Oct 2024
Honda has updated the Rebel series for 2025 and this family of modern cruisers come with enhanced rider comfort and new features. The bigger and more powerful models come with a performance boost.
Honda’s Rebel series updated for 2025, gets new special edition model
27 Oct 2024
FILE PHOTO: Honda has recalled over 90,000 models in the Indian market for a faulty fuel pump. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo
Auto recap, Oct 25: Honda vehicle recall, Yamaha announces offers and more
26 Oct 2024
Bajaj Pulsar N125 comes with an all-new design, chassis and powertrain.
Liking the Pulsar N125 but don't want a Bajaj? Here are a few alternatives to consider
25 Oct 2024
Explore Other Options

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel FAQs

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel boasts a 293.52 cc engine, generating a max power of 24.54 bhp @ 7500 rpm.
The Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel

1.7 Lakhs
Suzuki GSX-8R

Suzuki GSX-8R

9.25 Lakhs
BMW CE-02

BMW CE-02

4.49 Lakhs
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.4 Lakhs
Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

KTM 890 Duke

KTM 890 Duke

8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Ducati Monster 1200

Ducati Monster 1200

21 - 22 Lakhs Exp. Price
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Popular Sports Bikes

Aprilia Tuono V4

Aprilia Tuono V4

20.66 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Honda CBR300R

Honda CBR300R

2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

13.09 Lakhs Onwards
UPCOMING
Suzuki Intruder 250

Suzuki Intruder 250

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Ducati SuperSport 950

Ducati SuperSport 950

13.49 - 15.69 Lakhs
