Hero Xtreme 250R Front Right View
1/14
Hero Xtreme 250R Right View
2/14
Hero Xtreme 250R Fuel Tank View
3/14
Hero Xtreme 250R Engine View
4/14
Hero Xtreme 250R Seat View
5/14
Hero Xtreme 250R Disc View
6/14

Hero Xtreme 250R STD

4 out of 5
1.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Xtreme 250R Key Specs
Engine249.03 cc
Xtreme 250R STD

Xtreme 250R STD Prices

The Xtreme 250R STD, is listed at ₹1.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Xtreme 250R STD Mileage

All variants of the Xtreme 250R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Xtreme 250R STD Colours

The Xtreme 250R STD is available in 3 colour options: Firestorm Red, Neon Shooting Star, Stealth Black.

Xtreme 250R STD Engine and Transmission

The Xtreme 250R STD is powered by a 249.03 cc engine.

Xtreme 250R STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Xtreme 250R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar N250 priced ₹1.53 Lakhs or the Bajaj Dominar 250 priced ₹1.77 Lakhs.

Xtreme 250R STD Specs & Features

The Xtreme 250R STD has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Projector Headlights.

Hero Xtreme 250R STD Price

Xtreme 250R STD

₹1.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,65,844
RTO
13,267
Insurance
11,479
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,90,590
EMI@4,097/mo
Hero Xtreme 250R STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11.5 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm
Length
2023 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm
Kerb Weight
167.7 kg
Height
1062 mm
Saddle Height
806 mm
Width
828 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
130 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
30 PS
Stroke
59.5 mm
Max Torque
25 Nm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
249.03 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Type Assist And Slip
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
USD
Rear Suspension
6-step adjustable mono-shock

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes, LCD Screen

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
Hero Xtreme 250R STD Offers
Bring Home Hero Xtreme 250R : Exchange Bonus up to...
Applicable on xtreme-250rstd variant
Expiring on 28 Feb
Hero Xtreme 250R STD EMI
EMI3,687 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,71,531
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,71,531
Interest Amount
49,681
Payable Amount
2,21,212

