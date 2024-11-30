HT Auto
Hero Karizma XMR 250 Right View
UPCOMING

HERO Karizma XMR 250

Exp. Launch on 30 Nov 2024
2 - 2.2 Lakhs*Expected price
Photos
Photos

Karizma XMR 250 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 250.0 cc

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Karizma XMR 250: 250.0 cc

Segment average
Power

Segment Average: 27.16 bhp

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Karizma XMR 250: 29.5 bhp

Segment average

About Hero Karizma XMR 250

Karizma XMR 250 Latest Update

  • EICMA 2024: New Hero Karizma XMR 250 unveiled with fresh styling, more power
  • Hero Karizma XMR 250 teased ahead of unveiling at EICMA

    • Karizma XMR 250 Launch DateThe Hero Karizma XMR

    ...Read More

    Hero Karizma XMR 250 Images

    Hero Karizma XMR 250 Image 1
    Hero Karizma XMR 250 Specifications and Features

    Max Power29.5 bhp
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine250 cc

    Hero Karizma XMR 250 News

    The new Hero Karizma XMR 250 looks sharper with integrated winglets in its fairing. It also packs a bigger engine with 29.5 bhp and 25 Nm on offer
    EICMA 2024: New Hero Karizma XMR 250 unveiled with fresh styling, more power
    5 Nov 2024
    Hero Karizma XMR 250 will use a new 250 cc liquid-cooled mill.
    Hero Karizma XMR 250 teased ahead of unveiling at EICMA
    5 Nov 2024
    Some of the key motorcycles and electric bikes showcased at the EICMA 2024 are all set to launch in the Indian market soon.
    Hero Xtreme 250R to Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Top 10 India-bound motorcycles showcased at EICMA 2024
    7 Nov 2024
    The 2025 Hero Xtreme 250R is the near-production version based on the Xtunt 2.5R concept, the colour showcased largely resembles its younger sibling the Xtreme 125R.
    Hero Xtreme 250R: New 250cc at heart combined with muscular styling. Worth it?
    6 Nov 2024
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Nov 5: New Honda Amaze launch date revealed, Hero bikes break cover at EICMA 2024
    6 Nov 2024
    View all
     Hero Karizma XMR 250 News
    Explore Other Options

    Hero Karizma XMR 250 FAQs

    The Hero Karizma XMR 250 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2-2.2 Lakhs.
    The Hero Karizma XMR 250 is expected to launch on 30th Nov 2024, introducing a new addition to the 250 cc segment.
    The Hero Karizma XMR 250 features a 250 cc engine delivering a powerful 29.5 bhp. It has a manual transmission.
    The Hero Karizma XMR 250 faces competition from the likes of Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel and Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z in the 250 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

