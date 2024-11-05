HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero Karizma Xmr 250 Teased Ahead Of Unveiling At Eicma

Hero Karizma XMR 250 teased ahead of unveiling at EICMA

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Nov 2024, 16:19 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hero MotoCorp will be using a new 250 cc liquid-cooled engine for the Karizma XMR 250 and Xtreme 250R.
Hero Karizma XMR 250
Hero Karizma XMR 250 will use a new 250 cc liquid-cooled mill.
Hero Karizma XMR 250
Hero Karizma XMR 250 will use a new 250 cc liquid-cooled mill.

Hero MotoCorp is all-set to unveil several new motorcycles at EICMA. The brand has now released another teaser where they have confirmed the Karizma XMR 250. Apart from the Karizma XMR 250, the brand will showcase the XPulse 210 and Xtreme 200R.

The new teaser showcases the headlight design of the Karizma XMR 250. The headlamp design is the same as the Karizma XMR but the cowl around it has been redesigned it to make it look more aggressive. There is ‘250’ and ‘XMR’ badging on the front winglets.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2024, 16:19 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Karizma Karizma XMR 250 Hero

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.