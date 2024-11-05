Hero Karizma XMR 250 teased ahead of unveiling at EICMA

Hero MotoCorp is all-set to unveil several new motorcycles at EICMA. The brand has now released another teaser where they have confirmed the Karizma XMR 250. Apart from the Karizma XMR 250, the brand will showcase the XPulse 210 and Xtreme 200R.

The new teaser showcases the headlight design of the Karizma XMR 250. The headlamp design is the same as the Karizma XMR but the cowl around it has been redesigned it to make it look more aggressive. There is ‘250’ and ‘XMR’ badging on the front winglets.

