Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs Bajaj Pulsar N250: Which streetfighter should you pick
- The Yamaha MT-15 V2 is priced from ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom) while Bajaj lists the N250 from ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
The naked streetfighter segment is highly competitive and commands a demanding audience filled with young riders who want performance-focused sporty bikes that feel premium and carry features that give them their money’s worth. To that end, the Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the Yamaha MT-15 V2 are two such motorcycles that fit the bill and are quite popular within the market.
Bajaj Auto has been working to update the Pulsar range of motorcycles, and to that end, the homegrown manufacturer had recently brought out the 2024 Pulsar N250. This is a premium streetfighter that was first introduced into the Indian market in 2021 and is now updated with several changes and feature add-ons that help the motorcycle match up to its rivals.
Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India
One such rival is the MT-15 V2, which is a naked version of the ever-popular R15 sports bike. It is relatively more polarising with its design and carries a bunch of features that aid in propping up its value. If you are in the market for a streetfighter motorcycle, here is a spec-wise comparison between the N250 and the MT-15 V2 to help you decide which is a better fit for your needs:
The Yamaha MT-15 V2 is a streetfighter built around a deltabox frame and it is the naked version of the fully-faired YZF-R15 sports bike. It is styled quite aggressively with design cues that remain in line with the Japanese manufacturer’s larger-capacity naked motorcycles. The MT-15 features an alien-like face and offers comfortable ergonomics which demand an upright position with elbows pointing outwards. Seat height remains at 810 mm, allowing easy flat-footing.
The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is a naked streetfighter that has come updated with a sportier and a more imposing on-road presence. It carries over much of the same design cues from the previous generation model and features split seats and tank shrouds. There are two new colour options alongside new graphics on the fuel tank. The N250 asks for an upright riding posture with the seat set slightly lower than the MT-15 at 800 mm.
The MT-15 V2 shares its engine and frame with the Yamaha R15 and features a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 18.1 bhp at 10,000rpm and 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It is fitted with a six-speed gearbox and comes paired with an assist and slipper clutch. This power unit allows for a top speed of 130 kmph and a mileage of 56.87 kmpl.
The Pulsar N250 is powered by a 249 cc air-and-oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed gearbox facilitated by a slipper clutch. The power unit in the N250 allows for a top speed of 132 kmph and a mileage of 39.0 kmpl.
Yamaha offers the MT-15 in eight colour options across three variants. The entry-level variant gets Dark Matte Blue and Metallic Black finishes and is priced at ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Then there is a Deluxe variant priced at ₹1.72 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets five colour options – Cyan Strom DLX, Cyber Green DLX, Ice Fluo-Vermillion DLX, Metallic Black DLX, Raging Blue DLX. Yamaha further offers a Monster Energy MotoGP edition that is priced at ₹1.73 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Pulsar N250 is available in a single variant and gets three colour options, Glossy Red, Pearl Metallic White, and Gloss Black. Prices for the bike starts from ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Glossy Red and Pearl Metallic White get gold-coloured USD front forks, the black colour option gets its forks finished in black.
The MT-15 V2 gets 37 mm telescopic USD front forks and rides on a monoshock at the rear. It features a 282 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc and receives dual-channel ABS alongside a traction control system.
The N250 rides on 37 mm USD forks just like the MT-15 and it gets a gas-charged rear monoshock. Braking duties are followed up by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm in the rear and Bajaj has fitted the streetfighter with dual-channel ABS with three distinct modes.
Also check these Bikes
The Yamaha MT-15 V2 gets LED headlamps and an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. With the Yamaha smartphone app, riders can keep track of fuel consumption and avail a list of features that include geo-fencing, telematics, and call and SMS alerts.
The Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets a reverse-LCD display for its instrument console which features turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. Riders are able to choose from three ABS ride modes, which are Road, Rain and Off-road.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.