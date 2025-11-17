HT Auto
Yamaha XSR155 vs MT-15 V2: Key differences detailed

Yamaha XSR155 vs MT-15 V2: Key differences detailed

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Nov 2025, 17:04 pm
  • The Yamaha XSR155 is derived from the MT-15 V2's underpinnings but weighs around 4 kg lighter than the streetfighter.

Yamaha XSR155
The Yamaha XSR155 is based on the MT-15 V2's underpinnings
Yamaha XSR155
The Yamaha XSR155 is based on the MT-15 V2's underpinnings
The Yamaha XSR155 was long-awaited, but after six years of being available globally, it has finally landed in India as the most affordable liquid-cooled 155 cc motorcycle from the Japanese company. The latest entrant shares its underpinnings with the MT-15 V2 streetfighter, while dressed in neo-retro overalls derived from its larger-capacity XSR siblings. If you are currently deciding between the two, here is a detailed look at the key differences between the new XSR155 and the well-established MT-15:

ParameterYamaha XSR155Yamaha MT-15
PositioningNeo-retro roadster Naked streetfighter
Instrument ConsoleNegative LCD cluster with Y-ConnectColour TFT on top variant with navigation and smartphone functions
Engine155 cc liquid-cooled VVA single-cylinder155 cc liquid-cooled VVA single-cylinder
Power & Torque18.1 PS and 14.1 Nm18.1 PS and 14.1 Nm
ChassisDeltabox frameDeltabox frame
BrakingDisc brakes, dual-channel ABSDisc brakes, dual-channel ABS
Rider AidsTraction controlTraction control
VariantsSingle variantMultiple variants
Custom OptionsScrambler Kit ( 25,450), Café Racer Kit ( 28,180)N/A
Price 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) 1.55–1.65 lakh (ex-showroom)
Colour OptionsMetallic Grey, Vivid Red, Greyish Green Metallic, Metallic BlueMetallic Black, Metallic Silver Cyan, Metallic Black DLX, Ice Storm DLX, Vivid Violet Metallic Black

Design: Neo-retro or streetfighter?

The XSR155 is set apart with neo-retro design, emphasised by its round LED units, teardrop-shaped tank, and a flat, Scrambler-style seat. It brings an overall utilitarian aesthetic and caters to riders looking for some old-fashioned charm.

The MT-15 is unmistakably aggressive with its futuristic headlamp cowl, leading to a sculpted tank design with shrouded extensions. The tail section is more upswept with a split-seat arrangement instead of a single-piece one.

Tech suite:

Both motorcycles are quite evenly matched on the feature front, featuring dual-channel ABS and traction control. However, the MT-15 now offers a colour TFT console on its top-spec variant, which allows for smartphone connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and media controls. The XSR155 brings a more straightforward negative LCD instrument cluster compatible with Y-Connect.

Also Read : Yamaha plans 10 new models for India by 2026 with focus on premium bikes

XSR155 vs MT-15: Pricing and options

Yamaha has currently listed the XSR155 at an introductory price tag of 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which helps it undercut the MT-15 V2 by nearly 5,500. It remains to be seen how far up in price the new roadster jumps after the offer period ends.

The XSR155 has reached India in one variant but buyers reserve the option of choosing between two accessory kits and four colour options. The Scrambler kit added a fly screen, bar-end mirrors, knee pads, a new seat cover, and a side number plate, adding up to 25,450 total. The Cafe Racer kit includes a headlamp cowl, side covers, and a cafe-racer-style seat for up to 28,180. Colour options include: Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Greyish Green Metallic, and Metallic Blue.

The MT-15 can be had in five colour options, including Metallic Black, Metallic Silver Cyan, Metallic Black DLX, Ice Storm DLX, Vivid Violet Metallic Black. Prices vary between 1.55 lakh to 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 17 Nov 2025, 17:04 pm IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha Motor India XSR155 MT-15

