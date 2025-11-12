HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Yamaha Plans 10 New Models For India By 2026 With Focus On Premium Bikes

Yamaha plans 10 new models for India by 2026 with focus on premium bikes

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Nov 2025, 09:15 am
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

Yamaha’s roadmap for India includes ten completely new models and more than twenty product updates by 2026. The four products launched this week, two ICE motorcycles and two electric scooters, are the first wave in this expansion.

Yamaha Aerox E and EC-06 electric scooters
Yamaha Aerox E and EC-06 electric scooters will launch in India by 2026 as part of a 10-model offensive
Yamaha Aerox E and EC-06 electric scooters
Yamaha Aerox E and EC-06 electric scooters will launch in India by 2026 as part of a 10-model offensive
Get Launch Updates on
Yamaha NMax 155 arrow icon
Notify me

Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha Motor Company is preparing the ground for an aggressive product overhaul in India with plans to launch ten new models, including two electric scooters, by the end of 2026. The move is part of Yamaha's renewed strategy to strengthen its foothold in one of the world's largest and most dynamic two-wheeler markets.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Riding on growing middle-class aspirations

Itaru Otani, Senior Executive Officer at Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd and Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group, said the company expects a 10 per cent sales growth in FY2025, driven by expanding middle-income consumers and a rebound in dealer sentiment. The company expects the Indian two-wheeler market to keep growing, especially as the middle-income class is now increasing.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yamaha Nmax 155 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha NMax 155
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon35.0 kmpl
₹ 1.30 - 1.37 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Yamaha Rx 100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha RX 100
Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Yamaha Xsr 155 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha XSR 155
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon48.58 kmpl
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha R7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha R7
Engine Icon689.0 cc Mileage Icon24.0 kmpl
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Yamaha Mt 15 Version 2.0 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
Engine Icon155 cc Mileage Icon56.87 kmpl
₹ 1.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha Tenere 700 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha Tenere 700
Engine Icon689 cc
₹ 8 - 9 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

(Also read: Yamaha unveils Aerox E and EC-06: Electric scooters planned for 2026 launch)

The company’s focus will remain firmly on the premium and deluxe motorcycle segments, alongside scooters that blend style and performance. Models such as the R15, MT15, and the newly introduced XSR155 underline Yamaha’s emphasis on aspirational motorcycling. Meanwhile, the FZ-RAVE adds fresh energy to the deluxe segment.

Ten new models, over twenty updates

Yamaha’s roadmap for India includes ten completely new models and more than twenty product updates by 2026. The four products launched this week, two ICE motorcycles and two electric scooters, are the first wave in this expansion.

While Otani did not disclose specific volume targets, he indicated that the company’s goal is to fully utilise its 1.5 million-unit annual production capacity across its plants in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In FY2024-25, Yamaha produced just over 10 lakh units, a modest rise from the previous year’s 9.3 lakh.

Electric push: a cautious but confident approach

For Yamaha, electrification in India will focus more on a measured transition, than on a rush to market. It will launch its Aerox e premium electric scooter and the EC-06 commuter scooter model in Quarter 1 of 2026. For the rollout, the company will start with India's top four metro cities, markets that already demonstrate strong EV adoption.

(Also read: Yamaha XSR155 and FZ Rave launched in India at 70th anniversary event)

Otani acknowledged the slowdown in India’s electric two-wheeler segment, attributing it to subsidy withdrawal and supply chain disruptions, but maintained that Yamaha’s strategy prioritises quality, reliability, and customer trust. The aim here is to introduce EV products successfully without losing customer confidence.

Otani was clear in his assessment: India remains central to Yamaha’s global growth strategy. The country’s evolving buyer profile, shifting from basic mobility to aspirational performance, aligns closely with Yamaha’s strengths in design, technology, and brand appeal.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 12 Nov 2025, 09:15 am IST
TAGS: yamaha electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.