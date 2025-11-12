Yamaha plans 10 new models for India by 2026 with focus on premium bikes

Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha Motor Company is preparing the ground for an aggressive product overhaul in India with plans to launch ten new models, including two electric scooters, by the end of 2026. The move is part of Yamaha's renewed strategy to strengthen its foothold in one of the world's largest and most dynamic two-wheeler markets.

Yamaha’s roadmap for India includes ten completely new models and more than twenty product updates by 2026. The four products launched this week, two ICE motorcycles and two electric scooters, are the first wave in this expansion.

Riding on growing middle-class aspirations

Itaru Otani, Senior Executive Officer at Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd and Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group, said the company expects a 10 per cent sales growth in FY2025, driven by expanding middle-income consumers and a rebound in dealer sentiment. The company expects the Indian two-wheeler market to keep growing, especially as the middle-income class is now increasing.

The company’s focus will remain firmly on the premium and deluxe motorcycle segments, alongside scooters that blend style and performance. Models such as the R15, MT15, and the newly introduced XSR155 underline Yamaha’s emphasis on aspirational motorcycling. Meanwhile, the FZ-RAVE adds fresh energy to the deluxe segment.

Ten new models, over twenty updates

While Otani did not disclose specific volume targets, he indicated that the company’s goal is to fully utilise its 1.5 million-unit annual production capacity across its plants in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In FY2024-25, Yamaha produced just over 10 lakh units, a modest rise from the previous year’s 9.3 lakh.

Electric push: a cautious but confident approach

For Yamaha, electrification in India will focus more on a measured transition, than on a rush to market. It will launch its Aerox e premium electric scooter and the EC-06 commuter scooter model in Quarter 1 of 2026. For the rollout, the company will start with India's top four metro cities, markets that already demonstrate strong EV adoption.

Otani acknowledged the slowdown in India’s electric two-wheeler segment, attributing it to subsidy withdrawal and supply chain disruptions, but maintained that Yamaha’s strategy prioritises quality, reliability, and customer trust. The aim here is to introduce EV products successfully without losing customer confidence.

Otani was clear in his assessment: India remains central to Yamaha’s global growth strategy. The country’s evolving buyer profile, shifting from basic mobility to aspirational performance, aligns closely with Yamaha’s strengths in design, technology, and brand appeal.

