Yamaha XSR155 and FZ Rave launched in India at 70th anniversary event

Yamaha has launched the XSR155 neo-retro roadster and the FZ Rave streetfighter in India as part of its latest product offensive. Yamaha Motor India unveiled its new roadmap for 2025-26 at its 70th anniversary event held in Bombay. The Japanese brand is gearing up to launch 10 new models on our shores, out of which the remaining eight will arrive by the end of 2026. The upcoming models also include two new electric scooters, with which the company plans to enter the Indian EV market.

Category Yamaha XSR 155 Yamaha FZ Rave Type Neo-retro roadster Streetfighter Ex-showroom Price ₹ 1.49 lakh (introductory) ₹ 1.17 lakh Engine Capacity 155 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve 149 cc, air-cooled, 2-valve Power Output 18.1 bhp 12.2 bhp Torque Output 14 Nm 13.3 Nm Gearbox 6-speed with assist & slipper clutch 5-speed manual Frame Type Deltabox frame Deltabox frame Front Suspension USD forks Telescopic fork Rear Suspension Monoshock Monoshock Brakes Disc (front & rear), dual-channel ABS Disc (front & rear), single-channel ABS Wheels / Tyres 17-inch alloys, dual-purpose tyres 17-inch alloys Fuel Tank Capacity 10.4 litres 13 litres Kerb Weight 134 kg 136 kg Seat Height 810 mm NA Ground Clearance 175 mm NA Instrument Cluster LCD display Negative LCD display

Yamaha XSR155: Neo-retro roadster

The Yamaha XSR 155 has been launched in India as the latest modern retro offering from the Japanese manufacturer

Yamaha has launched the XSR155 in India at an introductory ex-showroom price tag of ₹1.49 lakh. Based on the R15 V4’s underpinnings, the Yamaha XSR155 is built as a neo-retro roadster with style cues derived from its bigger-capacity XSR siblings. Tailor-made for riders seeking an old-fashioned aesthetic with a modern package, it will be available in four colour options, including Metallic Grey, Greying Green Metallic, Metallic Blue, and Vivid Red.

The XSR155 comes with round LED headlamp and taillight units, while switching out the R15’s clip-ons for high-set handlebars, allowing upright ergonomics. The bike features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank that leads to a scrambler-style single-piece seat, while the rider gets a straightforward LCD instrument cluster. The 155 cc single-cylinder engine lies exposed underneath, followed by a slightly upswept exhaust pipe.

What is the Yamaha XSR155 powered by?

The XSR155 is built on the R15 V4’s platform, carrying over its 155 cc liquid-cooled 4-valve single-cylinder engine housed within the deltabox frame. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch, the motor delivers 18.1 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque. This is a tried-and-tested power unit, known for its tractability and reliability across Yamaha’s 155 cc range.

What are the Yamaha XSR155's chassis and hardware details?

The deltabox frame is held up by USD front forks and a link-type rear monoshock, while the bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. Stopping power comes from disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

The XSR155 stands with a 175 mm ground clearance and offers an approachable seat height of 810 mm. It weighs in at 134 kg with the 10.4-litre fuel tank full.

Yamaha FZ Rave: Aggressive streetfighter expands the FZ range

The Yamaha FZ Rave expands the FZ series and is offered at ₹ 1.17 lakh

Yamaha also launched the FZ Rave streetfighter for the Indian market with a starting ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,17,218 (ex-showroom). Breaking cover alongside the XSR155, the Yamaha FZ Rave expands on the FZ streetbike family with an aggressive design and urban-centric performance. It features a full-LED projector headlamp with a position lamp, while the headlamp cowl is flanked by cosmetic air vents extending from a sculpted fuel tank. This leads down to a single-piece seat on an upswept rear end.

The FZ Rave is powered by the 149 cc single-cylinder motor that does duties in the rest of the FZ lineup. This air-cooled unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and makes 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine is housed within a deltabox frame held up by telescopic front forks and a rear shock. With its 13-litre fuel tank, the streetfighter weighs in at 136 kg.

Its tech suite remains fairly simple with a negative LCD instrument cluster and single-channel ABS that supports disc brakes on both ends. The FZ Rave will be available in one variant and two colour options: Matte Titan and Metallic Black.

