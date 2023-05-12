TVS Apache RTR 160 4V & Apache RTR 200 4V get price hikes

TVS Motor Company has hiked prices across select Apache motorcycles including the Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 200 4V. Both offerings get a marginal price increase in May with the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now more expensive by ₹700 across all four variants. The range now starts at ₹123,770 for the entry drum brake variant, going up to ₹132,070 for the Special Edition. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is also marginally more expensive and retails between ₹141,670 and ₹146,720 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

There’s no change to either motorcycle in terms of hardware. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V continues to draw power from the fantastic 159.7 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, four-valve motor tuned for 17.4 bhp at 14.73 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Apache RTR 160 4V is also tech-laden and gets a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, full-LED headlamp, sharp styling and single-channel ABS.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is offered in four variants, all of which are now more expensive by ₹ 700

Meanwhile, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V draws power from the 197.75 cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine tuned for 20.54 bhp and 17.25 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Apache 200 is equally loaded on tech and comes with a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console that gets turn-by-turn navigation, three ride modes, call and SMS alerts, low-fuel warning, assist function, lean angle mode, lap timer and more. Both bikes get riding modes that restrict power output in Rain mode, while the City and Sport modes are aimed to be more performance-friendly.

The TVS Apache 4V range remains one of the most popular and likeable motorcycles in their respective segments. The Apache RTR 160 4V competes with the Bajaj Pulsar N160, Hero Xtreme 160R, Yamaha FZS, Suzuki Gixxer and the like in the segment. Compared to the Apache RTR 160 2V, the Apache 160 4V is about ₹4400 more expensive.

On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V takes on offerings like the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Yamaha FZ25, Hero Xtreme 200S, Honda Hornet 2.0, and the Yamaha MT-15.

