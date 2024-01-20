BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, X1 SUV prices hiked by up to 90,000 for 2024

BMW India has revised prices on its range of cars for the 2024 model year. The third-generation BMW X1 was launched in India last year and the luxury SUV is now more expensive by up to ₹90,000, while the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has received a price hike of up to ₹50,000. As part of the price revision, the BMW X1 is now priced between ₹49.50 lakh and ₹52.50 lakh, while the 2 Series GC is priced between ₹43.90 lakh and ₹46.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

The 2024 BMW X1 sDrive 18i M Sport variant gets the maximum price hike of ₹90,000, whereas the sDrive 18d M Sport diesel is now more expensive by ₹60,000. The X1 gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 134 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque, while the 2.0-litre diesel churns out 147 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to the front wheels.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a price hike across most variants barring the M Performance Edition

On the other hand, the 2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available in three variants - 220i M Sport, 220i M Sport Pro, M Performance Edition, and 220d M Sport. The petrol variants on the 2 Series GC are now more expensive by ₹40,000, while the diesel is dearer by ₹50,000. The price remains unchanged on the M Performance Edition. The stylish four-door coupe draws power from the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options paired with the former mated to a 7-speed DCT, while the latter is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Both the BMW X1 and 2 Series Gran Coupe are decently loaded on the feature front. The third-gen X1 comes with a single-piece curved display with a digital instrument console and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. The model also packs a 12-speaker Harman-Kardon audio system, a parking assistant, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, active front-row seats and more. The 2 Series GC comes packed with individual screens for the console and infotainment system, BMW Virtual Assistant, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a panoramic sunroof and more.

