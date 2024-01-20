HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe, X1 Suv Prices Hiked By Up To 90,000 For 2024

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, X1 SUV prices hiked by up to 90,000 for 2024

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2024, 11:12 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
As part of the price revision, the BMW X1 is now priced between ₹49.50 lakh and ₹52.50 lakh, while the 2 Series GC is priced between ₹43.90 lakh an
...
BMW X1
The BMW X1 is now nearly a lakh more expensive, whereas the 2 Series Gran Coupe gets pricier by up to ₹50,000
BMW X1
The BMW X1 is now nearly a lakh more expensive, whereas the 2 Series Gran Coupe gets pricier by up to ₹50,000

BMW India has revised prices on its range of cars for the 2024 model year. The third-generation BMW X1 was launched in India last year and the luxury SUV is now more expensive by up to 90,000, while the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has received a price hike of up to 50,000. As part of the price revision, the BMW X1 is now priced between 49.50 lakh and 52.50 lakh, while the 2 Series GC is priced between 43.90 lakh and 46.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

The 2024 BMW X1 sDrive 18i M Sport variant gets the maximum price hike of 90,000, whereas the sDrive 18d M Sport diesel is now more expensive by 60,000. The X1 gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 134 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque, while the 2.0-litre diesel churns out 147 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to the front wheels.

Also Read : BMW India races to another record year: Breaking down the key numbers.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a price hike across most variants barring the M Performance Edition
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a price hike across most variants barring the M Performance Edition

On the other hand, the 2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available in three variants - 220i M Sport, 220i M Sport Pro, M Performance Edition, and 220d M Sport. The petrol variants on the 2 Series GC are now more expensive by 40,000, while the diesel is dearer by 50,000. The price remains unchanged on the M Performance Edition. The stylish four-door coupe draws power from the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options paired with the former mated to a 7-speed DCT, while the latter is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X1
1995.0 Multiple Automatic
₹ 45.90 - 48.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Gla (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLA
1950.0 cc Multiple Automatic
₹ 43.60 - 47.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
1998.0 Petrol Automatic
₹ 53.90 - 59.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Gla 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024
1332 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 48 Lakhs
View Details
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
1984.0 Petrol Both
₹ 44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC40
1969.0 Petrol Automatic
₹ 41.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Both the BMW X1 and 2 Series Gran Coupe are decently loaded on the feature front. The third-gen X1 comes with a single-piece curved display with a digital instrument console and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. The model also packs a 12-speaker Harman-Kardon audio system, a parking assistant, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, active front-row seats and more. The 2 Series GC comes packed with individual screens for the console and infotainment system, BMW Virtual Assistant, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a panoramic sunroof and more.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2024, 11:12 AM IST
TAGS: Sport X1 BMW India BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe BMW X1 BMW

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.