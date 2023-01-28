HT Auto
2023 BMW X1 launched at 45.95 lakh, will rival Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3

BMW has launched the third generation of the X1 SUV in the Indian market. It is available in petrol and a diesel powertrain and two variants, there is X Line and M Sport. The prices start at 45.95 lakh and go up to 47.90 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. BMW X1 will go against the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, Volvo XC40 and Mini Countryman.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 28 Jan 2023, 13:11 PM
The third generation BMW X1 is larger than its predecessors.
The X1 will be locally produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai. The deliveries of the X1 sDrive18d M Sport (diesel) will commence from March onwards and for the BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine (petrol), the deliveries will commence from June.

The new X1 is 53 mm longer, 24 mm wider and 44 mm taller than the previous generation. BMW has also increased the wheelbase by 22 mm. BMW is offering five exterior paint schemes. There is Alpine White, Space Silver, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and M Portimao Blue(exclusive to M Sport). The choice of upholstery includes Sensatec Perforated Mocha and Sensatec Perforated Oyster.

The exterior and the interior of the new X1 has been redesigned.
BMW X1 sDrive 18d M Sport is powered by a 1,995 cc, four-cylinder, diesel engine. It produces 145 bhp and a peak torque output of 360 Nm. The car sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 8.9 seconds. BMW X1 sDrive 18i xLine is powered by a 1,499 cc, three-cylinder, petrol engine that produces 132 bhp and a peak torque output of 230 Nm. It can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in 9.2 seconds. Both engines come mated to a seven-speed steptronic dual-clutch transmission as standard.

The exterior gets subtle updates over the previous model. The bumpers look sportier, the grille is slightly larger, the headlamps are sleeker and the LED DRLs are new. On the sides, there are new 18-inch alloy wheels and flush-sitting door handles. At the rear, there are new wraparound LED tail lamps.

Also Read : BMW X7 facelift launched in India at 1.22 crore

There are updates to the interior as well. The X1 now gets a new curved infotainment system that has been doing duty on models such as the new X7 and 7 series. The dashboard now gets slim AC vents and the overall cabin looks more up-market.

