X1 is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of X1 sDrive18i M Sport (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 56.02 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission X1 is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of X1 sDrive18i M Sport (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 56.02 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of sDrive18i M Sport is 51 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: TwinPower Turbo 3-Cylinder engine Max Torque: 230 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 51 litres BootSpace: 476 litres Mileage of sDrive18i M Sport is 16.35 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less