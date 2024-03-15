Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1499 cc
|Mileage
|16.35 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
X1 is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of X1 sDrive18i M Sport (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 56.02 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission
X1 is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of X1 sDrive18i M Sport (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 56.02 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of sDrive18i M Sport is 51 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: