BMW X1 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW X1 comes in two petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The X1 measures 4,500 mm in length, 1,845 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,692 mm. The ground clearance of X1 is 183 mm. A five-seat model, BMW X1 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW X1 price starts at ₹ 45.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 48.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW X1 comes in 3 variants. BMW X1 top variant price is ₹ 48.9 Lakhs.
₹45.9 Lakhs*
1499 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹47.9 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹48.9 Lakhs*
1499 cc
Petrol
Automatic