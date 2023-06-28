HT Auto
BMW X1 Specifications

BMW X1 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 45,90,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 1499.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
BMW X1 Specs

BMW X1 comes in two petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The X1 measures 4,500 mm in length, 1,845 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,692 mm. The ...Read More

BMW X1 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
sDrive18i M Sport
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
TwinPower Turbo 3-Cylinder engine
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
134 bhp @ 4400 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1499 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
9.2 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Single-joint Spring-strut Axle
Rear Suspension
Multi-arm Axle with Separate Spring and Damper
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
476 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
51 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Length
4500 mm
Ground Clearance
183 mm
Wheelbase
2692 mm
Kerb Weight
1560 kg
Height
1630 mm
Width
1845 mm
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
12
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.7 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Mesheffect/Pearl Chrome
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)

BMW X1 News

BMW X1 M35i xDrive comes as the most powerful iteration of the automaker's entry-level SUV.
2023 BMW X1 M35i xDrive breaks cover with an aggressive look, gets iDrive 9 infotainment and 312 hp power
28 Jun 2023
The BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport promises a lethal cocktail of performance and a host of new features.
BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport launched in India at 49 lakh, packs host of features
4 May 2023
The third generation BMW X1 is larger than its predecessors.
2023 BMW X1 launched at 45.95 lakh, will rival Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3
28 Jan 2023
BMW had officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV earlier for global markets. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with new design and features.
BMW X1 to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect
27 Jan 2023
MG Motor will launch the new generation Hector SUV while BMW will drive in the X1 facelift version in India among other cars this month.
MG Hector to BMW X1: Five new cars to launch in India in January
2 Jan 2023
View all
 

BMW X1 Variants & Price List

BMW X1 price starts at ₹ 45.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 48.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW X1 comes in 3 variants. BMW X1 top variant price is ₹ 48.9 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
sDrive18i xLine
45.9 Lakhs*
1499 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
sDrive18d M Sport
47.9 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
sDrive18i M Sport
48.9 Lakhs*
1499 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

