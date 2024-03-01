Saved Articles

BMW X1 vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X1 and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

X1 vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X1 Fortuner legender
BrandBMWToyota
Price₹ 45.9 Lakhs₹ 43.66 Lakhs
Mileage16.35 to 20.37 kmpl14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1499 cc2755 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders34
X1
BMW X1
sDrive18i xLine
₹45.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹43.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
TwinPower Turbo 3-Cylinder engine1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.2 seconds10.4 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.3 kmpl14.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
134 bhp @ 4400 rpm201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1499 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,61,44651,20,481
Ex-Showroom Price
45,90,00043,66,000
RTO
4,88,0005,56,080
Insurance
1,82,9461,97,901
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,13,0881,10,059

X1 Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
BMW X11499.0 to 1995.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
X1 vs GLA [2021-2024]

    Latest News

    Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta are best-sellers in their respective segment in Indian car market.
    Toyota reports solid wholesales growth in February, Innova and Fortuner remain strong
    1 Mar 2024
    The Japanese government is considering revoking certification for specific diesel engines produced by Toyota.
    Toyota faces penalties in Japan over emissions-cheating diesel engines
    22 Feb 2024
    Toyota had temporarily halted dispatches in India following a global halt on the brand’s select diesel engines, after detection of irregularities in vehicle testing
    Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux dispatches resume in India
    10 Feb 2024
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced “Awesome New Car Delivery Solution" under which the company plans to transport new vehicles from dealer stockyards to their sales outlets on a flat-bed truck.
    Toyota launches this initiative in India to enhance customer satisfaction
    15 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year.
    Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year
    1 Dec 2021
    Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
    BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
    12 Feb 2024
    The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
    This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
    5 Jan 2023
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Jeep Meridian aims to challenge Toyota Fortuner's cult appeal in the D segment of SUVs.
    Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison
    25 May 2022
