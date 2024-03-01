In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X1 and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X1 and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i xLine, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 43.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X1 vs Fortuner Legender Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X1 Fortuner legender Brand BMW Toyota Price ₹ 45.9 Lakhs ₹ 43.66 Lakhs Mileage 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1499 cc 2755 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 3 4