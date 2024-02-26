In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i xLine, Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200.
X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage.
GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X1 vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X1
|Gla [2021-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 45.9 Lakhs
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.35 to 20.37 kmpl
|17 to 19 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1499 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4