In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i xLine, Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X1 vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X1 Gla [2021-2024] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 45.9 Lakhs ₹ 48.5 Lakhs Mileage 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl 17 to 19 kmpl Engine Capacity 1499 cc 1332 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 3 4