Mahindra Scorpio comes in five diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Scorpio measures 4,456 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. The ground clearance of Scorpio is 209. A seven-seat model, Mahindra Scorpio sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra Scorpio price starts at ₹ 11.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 18.83 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Scorpio comes in 5 variants. Mahindra Scorpio top variant price is ₹ 17.15 Lakhs.
S3 Plus
₹11.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
S5
₹13.07 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
S7
₹15.36 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
S9
₹15.88 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
S11
₹17.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
