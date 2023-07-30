HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio

11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Mahindra Scorpio is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Mahindra Scorpio Specs

Mahindra Scorpio comes in five diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Scorpio measures 4,456 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. The ground clearance of Scorpio ...Read More

Mahindra Scorpio Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
S11
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
319 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
137 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
900
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17
Height
1995
Ground Clearance
209
Length
4456
Width
1820
Wheelbase
2680
No of Seating Rows
3
Fuel Tank Capacity
60
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Faux Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Grey and Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Mahindra Scorpio News

The Mahindra Scorpio N pickup concept will carry the legacy of the Mahindra Scorpio pickup truck and it will first break cover in South Africa.
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup concept teased online ahead of August 15 debut. Know more
30 Jul 2023
Indian Army taking delivery of the Toyota Hilux pick-up truck.
Toyota delivers a fleet of Hilux pick-up trucks to the Indian Army
20 Jul 2023
Mahindra Scorpio Classic is finished in a special Army Green colour scheme.
First batch of Mahindra Scorpio Classic delivered to Indian Army
19 Jul 2023
Army-spec Mahindra Scorpio. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/MahindraScorpio)
Indian Army orders 1,850 units of Mahindra Scorpio Classic
13 Jul 2023
Australia gets only the top-end trims of the Scorpio N.
Thunder Down Under: Mahindra Scorpio-N blazes to desert record in Australia
5 Jul 2023
View all
 

Mahindra Scorpio Variants & Price List

Mahindra Scorpio price starts at ₹ 11.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 18.83 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Scorpio comes in 5 variants. Mahindra Scorpio top variant price is ₹ 17.15 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
S3 Plus
11.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
S5
13.07 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
S7
15.36 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
S9
15.88 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
S11
17.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

