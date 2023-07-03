Mahindra XUV700 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mahindra XUV700 comes in nine petrol variant and fourteen diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The XUV700 measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. A seven-seat model, Mahindra XUV700 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra XUV700 price starts at ₹ 12.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 22.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV700 comes in 23 variants. Mahindra XUV700 top variant price is ₹ 22.99 Lakhs.
₹12.49 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹14.49 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹15.49 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹15.69 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹15.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹16.09 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹16.09 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹16.69 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹16.69 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹17.09 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹17.69 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹17.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹18.29 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹18.59 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹19.59 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹20.19 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹20.29 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹21.29 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹21.49 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹21.89 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹22.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
