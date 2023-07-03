Mahindra XUV700 Specifications

Mahindra XUV700 comes in nine petrol variant and fourteen diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The XUV700 measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. A seven-seat model, Mahindra XUV700 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less