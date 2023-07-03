HT Auto
Mahindra XUV700 Specifications

Mahindra XUV700 is a 5-7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 12,49,000 in India. It is available in 23 variants, 1997.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
Mahindra XUV700 Specs

Mahindra XUV700 comes in nine petrol variant and fourteen diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The XUV700 measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase ...Read More

Mahindra XUV700 Specifications and Features

AX 7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack 7 STR
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
2.2 Turbo Diesel With CRDi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
182 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension with FSD Damper
Front Suspension
Independent Front Suspension with FSD Damper
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Length
4695
Wheelbase
2750
Height
1755
Width
1890
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars, Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars
Tachometer
Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Available
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Mahindra XUV700 Variants & Price List

Mahindra XUV700 price starts at ₹ 12.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 22.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV700 comes in 23 variants. Mahindra XUV700 top variant price is ₹ 22.99 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
12.49 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
MX Diesel MT 5 STR
12.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 3 Petrol MT 5 STR
14.49 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 3 Diesel MT 5 STR
14.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR
15.49 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 3 Diesel MT 7 STR
15.69 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 3 Petrol AT 5 STR
15.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 5 Diesel MT 5 STR
16.09 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR
16.09 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 5 Diesel MT 7 STR
16.69 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 3 Diesel AT 5 STR
16.69 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 5 Petrol AT 5 STR
17.09 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 5 Diesel AT 5 STR
17.69 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 7 Petrol MT 7 STR
17.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 5 Diesel AT 7 STR
18.29 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 7 Diesel MT 7 STR
18.59 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 7 Petrol AT 7 STR
19.59 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX7 Diesel AT 7 STR
20.19 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 7 Diesel MT Luxury Pack 7 STR
20.29 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 7 Petrol AT Luxury Pack 7 STR
21.29 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 7 Diesel AT AWD 7 STR
21.49 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 7 Diesel AT Luxury Pack 7 STR
21.89 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX 7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack 7 STR
22.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

