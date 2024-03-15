Saved Articles

Mahindra XUV700 AX 3 Diesel MT 5 STR (E)

20.78 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra XUV700 Key Specs
Engine2184 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
XUV700 AX 3 Diesel MT 5 STR (E) Latest Updates

XUV700 is a 5 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 3 Diesel MT 5 STR (E) in Delhi is Rs. 20.78 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 2.2 Turbo Diesel With CRDi
  • Max Torque: 420 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
    Mahindra XUV700 AX 3 Diesel MT 5 STR (E) Price

    AX 3 Diesel MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹20.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    17,44,399
    RTO
    2,34,050
    Insurance
    98,721
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    20,77,670
    EMI@44,657/mo
    Mahindra XUV700 AX 3 Diesel MT 5 STR (E) Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.2 Turbo Diesel With CRDi
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    420 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    182 bhp @ 3500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    235 / 65 R17
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link Independent Suspension with FSD and Stabilizer bar
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut Independent Suspension with FSD and Stabilizer bar
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 65 R17
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Length
    4695 mm
    Wheelbase
    2750 mm
    Height
    1755 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 1 Trip
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Optional
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Mahindra XUV700 AX 3 Diesel MT 5 STR (E) EMI
    EMI40,192 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    18,69,903
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    18,69,903
    Interest Amount
    5,41,588
    Payable Amount
    24,11,491

    Mahindra XUV700 other Variants

    MX Petrol MT 5 STR
    ₹16.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,02,800
    RTO
    1,52,280
    Insurance
    85,548
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,41,128
    EMI@35,274/mo
    Add to Compare
    MX Diesel MT 5 STR
    ₹17.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX Petrol MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹16.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX Diesel MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹17.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Petrol MT 5 STR
    ₹19.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Diesel MT 5 STR
    ₹20.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Petrol MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹19.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹21.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR
    ₹20.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Petrol AT 5 STR
    ₹21.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 3 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)
    ₹21.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹21.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Diesel MT 5 STR
    ₹21.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹21.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Diesel AT 5 STR
    ₹22.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
    ₹22.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹22.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Petrol AT 5 STR
    ₹22.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 5 Diesel AT 5 STR
    ₹24.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹24.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Diesel AT 7 STR
    ₹24.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹25.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 7 Petrol AT 7 STR
    ₹26.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX7 Diesel AT 7 STR
    ₹27.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel MT Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹27.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 7 Petrol AT Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹28.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel AT AWD 7 STR
    ₹29.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel AT Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹29.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹31.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

