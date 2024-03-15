Thar is a 4 seater SUV which has 17 variants. The price of Thar Earth Editon Diesel AT 4WD (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.96 Lakhs. The fuel capacityThar is a 4 seater SUV which has 17 variants. The price of Thar Earth Editon Diesel AT 4WD (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.96 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Earth Editon Diesel AT 4WD is 57 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: