Thar is a 4 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Thar LX Hard Top Petrol AT 4WD in Delhi is Rs. 18.83 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & Thar is a 4 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Thar LX Hard Top Petrol AT 4WD in Delhi is Rs. 18.83 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of LX Hard Top Petrol AT 4WD is 57 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi Max Torque: 320 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 57 litres ...Read MoreRead Less